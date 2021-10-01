Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AXSM stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 14,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,472. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

