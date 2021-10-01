B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of S&W Seed in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

SANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the second quarter worth $3,979,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

