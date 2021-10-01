Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 453 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $157.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

