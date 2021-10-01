Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,209.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $437.01 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,365.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,489.03.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

