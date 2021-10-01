Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,029 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

