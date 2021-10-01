Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.96

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.96 and last traded at $150.61, with a volume of 355307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.51. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

