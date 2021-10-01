Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

UNP traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $198.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

