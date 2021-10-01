Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.34.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.93. 173,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,870,135. The company has a market cap of $393.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

