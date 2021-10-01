Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Autodesk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $282.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.51 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

