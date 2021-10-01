Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $364,127,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $92,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Oracle by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $296,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $88.45. 122,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,049,155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $242.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

