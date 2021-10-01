Ballentine Partners LLC Has $865,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in The Boeing by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 44,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

Shares of BA traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,071,975. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

