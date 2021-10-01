Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.08. 42,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

