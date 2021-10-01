Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 413,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,127. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

