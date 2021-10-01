Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 201 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.