Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 37 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

AVGO traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.65. 12,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,808. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

