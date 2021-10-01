Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

BALY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 2.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

