Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.