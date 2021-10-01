Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the August 31st total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.3 days.

BBAJF opened at $1.83 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

