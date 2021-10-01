Bank of America Downgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.59.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

