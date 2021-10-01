Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.55 Million

Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $167.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.30 million and the lowest is $166.79 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $165.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $665.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $487,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,593. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after buying an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.