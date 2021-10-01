Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.55 Million

Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $167.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.30 million and the lowest is $166.79 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $165.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $665.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $487,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,593. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after buying an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

