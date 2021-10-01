Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,999 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Bank of Hawaii worth $20,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $74,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $487,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

BOH opened at $82.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.76. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

