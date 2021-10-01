Bank of Montreal Can Buys 81,737 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 81,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $63,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $281.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.37. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $183.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

