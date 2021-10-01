Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2,844.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.87% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $66,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after buying an additional 2,286,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,175,000 after buying an additional 1,561,932 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,277,000 after buying an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,170,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

