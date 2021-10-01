Bank of Montreal Can Has $75.78 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,086 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $75,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

Signature Bank stock opened at $272.28 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $280.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.