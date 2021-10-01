Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 825,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chegg were worth $70,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

