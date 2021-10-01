Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 23,603 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $80,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.66 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.26 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.