Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $60,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.12.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

