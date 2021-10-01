Bank of Montreal Can Sells 181,588 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,464,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American International Group were worth $78,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in American International Group by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 43,907 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

