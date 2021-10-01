Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after buying an additional 814,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after buying an additional 625,304 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

NYSE:BMO opened at $99.73 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

