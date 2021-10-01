Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $76.41 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,532,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $76,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist decreased their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APA opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

