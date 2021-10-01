Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $84.19 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 784,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $84,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

