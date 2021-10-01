Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.34 Million Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Tenet Healthcare worth $85,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

