Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 462,479 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $83,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $327,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55.

