Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 58,038 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Comerica were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $80.50 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $83.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

