Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $12.34 Million Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 322,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $76,614,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $57,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,841.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 869,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 824,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $28,525,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.51.

ON opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

