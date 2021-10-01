Barclays Trims The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price to $60.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

LSXMA opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,009,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 705.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 592,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 455,678 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

