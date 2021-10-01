Barings LLC Buys New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

