Barings LLC Has $495,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after buying an additional 312,491 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,840,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.42 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

