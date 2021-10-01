Barings LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Barings LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 47.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

