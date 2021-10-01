Barings LLC Purchases New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,907 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

