Barings LLC Purchases Shares of 22,244 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,244 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,973,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,726,000 after purchasing an additional 732,624 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 352,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

