Barings LLC Trims Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $207.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $122.56 and a 1-year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.