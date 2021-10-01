Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.60

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 17799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. initiated coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bark & Co stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 211,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Bark & Co as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

