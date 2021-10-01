Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 37.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after acquiring an additional 129,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCII. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

NYSE LCII opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

