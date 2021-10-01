Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

