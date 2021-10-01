Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.69. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.