Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Belden by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDC opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

