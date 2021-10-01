Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Takes $131,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MXL opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,904 shares of company stock worth $374,709 and sold 189,636 shares worth $9,392,867. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

