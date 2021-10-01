Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%.

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,211. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

BSET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

