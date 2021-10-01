Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.75.

Several analysts recently commented on BAX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,027,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

